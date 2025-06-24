US LAWMAKER LINKS JFK ASSASSINATION TO HIS OPPOSITION TO NUCLEAR ISRAEL, QUESTIONS OWN, TRUMPS SAFETY

US lawmaker links JFK assassination to his opposition to nuclear Israel, questions own, Trump's safety

US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested Tuesday that former President John F. Kennedy's assassination was linked to his opposition to Israel's nuclear program, questioning whether she and President Donald Trump face similar dangers.

"There was once a great President that the American people loved. He opposed Israel's nuclear program. And then he was assassinated," the Georgia Republican wrote on X.

Greene asked: "Should I feel that my life is in danger now too? What about President Trump who strongly rebuked Israel this morning for continuing to attack Iran?"

Her comments followed Trump's warning to Israel against bombing Iran, calling potential strikes a "major violation" of a ceasefire agreement.

She has publicly opposed US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend, criticizing foreign wars for "foreign interests."

"American troops have been killed and forever torn apart physically and mentally for regime change, foreign wars, and for military industrial base profits. I'm sick of it," she wrote on X.

Kennedy was assassinated in 1963 in Texas by Lee Harvey Oswald, a former US Marine.

Although there is no concrete evidence linking his death to Israel, the incident occurred during a period when Kennedy was pressuring then-Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion to stop nuclear weapons development, warning that the US "commitment to and support of Israel" could be "seriously jeopardized" without transparency regarding the Dimona reactor program.