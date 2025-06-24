Iran says it will abide by ceasefire if Israel respects deal

Iran will abide by a ceasefire with Israel if it does not violate the agreement, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed on Tuesday.

Speaking in a phone call with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Pezeshkian said Israel and its backers had sought to spark unrest within Iran.

"The Iranian people, despite hardships and grievances, stood united and unwavering against the opposite side," his office quoted him as saying.

The Iranian leader said the US directly participating in the Israeli war against Iran "when Israel failed to reach its goals."

He accused Washington of "violating international law" by attacking Iranian nuclear facilities.

The Iranian president affirmed that his country is ready to pursue dialogue and "to reclaim the Iranian nation's rightful demands at the negotiating table."

Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran since June 13, including military and nuclear facilities, alleging that Tehran was on the verge of producing a nuclear bomb, a claim vehemently denied by Iran.

While Iran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes, the US joined the conflict by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday.

After 12 days of aerial combat between the two regional arch-foes, US President Donald Trump announced overnight a ceasefire between Israel and Iran to end their conflict.