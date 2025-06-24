UN chief calls on Israel, Iran to respect ceasefire

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday welcomed US President Donald Trump's announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, urging both countries to respect the agreement.

"I very much welcome President Trump's announcement of a cease-fire between Israel and Iran," Guterres wrote on X. "I urge the two countries to respect it fully."

"The people of the two countries have already suffered too much," he said, emphasizing the human cost of the conflict.

Guterres expressed hope the ceasefire could serve as a model for resolving other regional disputes, saying: "It is my sincere hope that this ceasefire can be replicated in the other conflicts in the region."