US condemns Damascus church attack, backs Syrian government accountability efforts

The US condemned the "brutal and cowardly attack" on the Mar Elias Greek Orthodox Church in Damascus and urged the Syrian government to bring those responsible to justice, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Tuesday.

"We call on the Syrian Government to hold all perpetrators of violence accountable, and ensure the security of all Syrians, including members of religious and ethnic minorities," Bruce told reporters.

An ISIS (Daesh) terror organization suicide bomber killed at least 25 people and injured dozens Sunday after opening fire inside the church in eastern Damascus before detonating explosives, according to the Syrian Health Ministry.

Syria announced Tuesday that it had arrested all members of the ISIS cell responsible for the bombing.

"The United States continues to support the Syrian government as it fights against forces seeking to create instability and fear in their country and in the broader region," added Bruce.

US SUPPORT FOCUSES ON GOVERNMENT STABILITY



Bruce outlined the American commitment to Syria's government through special envoy Tom Barrack's work on building governmental structure and stability.

"Our commitment through his work is about getting the structure, the stability of the government, as functional," she said.

The US lifted sanctions to enable regional nations to assist Syria's new government in combating terror groups, particularly ISIS, Bruce said.

"It is a very exciting time with a lot of potential," Bruce added, emphasizing diplomatic rather than military support for Syria's transition.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Ahmad al-Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, in January was declared president for a transitional period.