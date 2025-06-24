Senior Iranian commander killed in Israeli strike in Tehran

Taken from a pedestrian overpass, vehicles drive along a main thoroughfare towards the Milad Tower in Tehran on June 24, 2025. (AFP Photo)

A senior commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was killed in an Israeli missile strike in Tehran, authorities said Tuesday.

The IRGC's public relations department confirmed that Mohammad Taqi Yousefvand, who headed the Basij's Intelligence Protection wing, was martyred Monday in one of several missile attacks carried out by Israel.

A statement noted that multiple locations in the Iranian capital were targeted Monday.

Yousefvand, a native of Lorestan province in western Iran, will be laid to rest Wednesday in his hometown of Selseleh County, the IRGC commander said.

His death came one day after Iran and Israel agreed to a ceasefire, ending 12 days of conflict sparked by a surprise Israeli assault on various Iranian cities on June 13.

The attacks claimed the lives of more than 400 people, including senior military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians, most of them in Tehran.

In retaliation, Iran's armed forces launched missile and drone attacks on Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv and Haifa.

The ceasefire came after both sides launched a final blitzkrieg early Tuesday.