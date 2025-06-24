Russian, Belarusian presidents discuss situation in Middle East over phone

The Russian and Belarusian presidents discussed the situation in the Middle East and Ukraine in a "long, substantive" phone call on Tuesday.

Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko agreed to discuss all current issues in more detail during their next meeting in Minsk in the near future, the press service of the Belarusian leader said in a statement.

"The presidents comprehensively discussed regional issues and the international situation, including the situations in Ukraine and the Middle East," it said.

They also exchanged views on the upcoming summit of the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as the Belarusian-Russian union agenda.