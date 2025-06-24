US President Donald Trump on Monday praised the role of B-2 stealth bomber pilots in what he described as a key military operation that contributed to securing a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

"We couldn't have made today's 'deal' without the talent and courage of our great B-2 pilots, and all of those associated with that operation," Trump said on Truth Social.

"In a certain and very ironic way, that perfect 'hit,' late in the evening, brought everyone together, and the deal was made!!!" he said, referring to US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend.

Israel, starting June 13, carried out attacks on Iran's nuclear and military facilities, alleging Tehran was getting close to obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Iran, which denies ever having a nuclear weapons program, retaliated with missile attacks.

The US then bombed three key Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan early Sunday. Trump said the strikes "completely and totally obliterated" the sites.

Iran's retaliatory strike at the US military's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar came on Monday evening but there was no serious damage or casualties, and the subsequent deal ended "The 12 DAY WAR."

The ceasefire was initially announced by Trump, who said it would involve a phased halt to operations, with Iran beginning the ceasefire first and Israel following 12 hours later. A full end to hostilities would then be declared at the 24th hour.

Qatar was reported by Israeli media to have mediated the agreement.

The US president later said the ceasefire had taken effect, warning both nations not to violate it: "THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!"





