Qatar confirms mediation between US and Iran ahead of ceasefire

Qatar has confirmed its mediation between Iran and the United States ahead of the ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump, shortly after Iran's attack on a US military base in the Gulf country.



Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman said that "friends in the US asked Qatar to contact the Iranian side to know how ready they are" for a ceasefire.



"We made the needed calls that led to the US president's announcement," Mohammed told a press conference in Doha, confirming reports about their mediation.



Trump had announced the ceasefire between Israel and Iran overnight, and both countries later confirmed it, but there were mutual accusations of ceasefire violations on Tuesday.



"We urge the parties to adhere to what has been agreed and urge the Iranian and US parties to return to the negotiating table," he added.



On Tuesday, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad received a call from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, during which he expressed regret that the target of Tehran's retaliatory strike was in Qatar, the premier added.



Qatar replied by explaining to him that it has always maintained good neighbourliness with Iran and did not expect this action, he said.

