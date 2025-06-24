GERMANYS MERZ CALLS ON IRAN, ISRAEL TO HEED TRUMPS CEASEFIRE

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's call for a sequential ceasefire between Israel and Iran, and appealed to the two parties to adhere to it, in a post on his X account on Tuesday.

"If this ceasefire succeeds after the decisive US military strikes against Iran's nuclear facilities, it is a very good development," Merz wrote.

The German leader said he would discuss ways to stabilise the situation with American and European partners on the sidelines of Tuesday's NATO summit.