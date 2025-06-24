 Contact Us
News World Germany's Merz calls on Iran, Israel to heed Trump's ceasefire

Germany's Merz calls on Iran, Israel to heed Trump's ceasefire

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz welcomed President Trump's ceasefire proposal between Israel and Iran, calling it a positive step and vowing to discuss regional stability at the NATO summit.

Reuters WORLD
Published June 24,2025
Subscribe
GERMANYS MERZ CALLS ON IRAN, ISRAEL TO HEED TRUMPS CEASEFIRE

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's call for a sequential ceasefire between Israel and Iran, and appealed to the two parties to adhere to it, in a post on his X account on Tuesday.

"If this ceasefire succeeds after the decisive US military strikes against Iran's nuclear facilities, it is a very good development," Merz wrote.

The German leader said he would discuss ways to stabilise the situation with American and European partners on the sidelines of Tuesday's NATO summit.