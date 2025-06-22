RUSSIA CONDEMNS US ATTACK ON IRANS NUCLEAR FACILITIES

News World Russia condemns US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities

The "irresponsible decision" by the United States to bomb Iran violates international law and the United Nations Charter, the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow stated on Sunday.

The "irresponsible decision" by the United States to bomb Iran violates international law and the United Nations Charter, the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow stated on Sunday.



The UN Security Council must respond to this, it said, adding that the attack has also harmed nuclear non-proliferation. Moscow said it therefore expects a clear response from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).



Overnight, the US attacked three sites of Iran's nuclear programme, including with long-range bombers.



Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he will travel to Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.



Russia itself has been conducting an illegal war against neighbouring Ukraine for more than three years.











