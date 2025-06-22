European leaders urge de-escalation, diplomacy after US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites

European leaders on Sunday issued coordinated calls for restraint and a return to diplomacy after US airstrikes targeted three Iranian nuclear facilities, sparking fears of a wider regional conflict.

The strikes, carried out in response to Iran's advancing nuclear program, prompted an outpouring of concern across Europe, with officials warning against further escalation and stressing that Iran must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons.

The US targeted Iran's nuclear sites with six bunker-buster bombs dropped on the Fordo facility with B-2 stealth bombers, along with dozens of submarine-launched cruise missile strikes on the Natanz and Isfahan facilities.

EU, UK, GERMANY CALL FOR IMMEDIATE TALKS



EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas urged "all sides to step back, return to the negotiating table, and prevent further escalation."

Writing on X, she emphasized: "Iran must not be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon," adding that EU foreign ministers will discuss the issue at the July 23 Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen echoed that message, calling for a "credible diplomatic solution."

"The negotiating table is the only place to end this crisis," she wrote on X.

"Iran must never acquire the bomb. Stability in the Middle East must be the priority," she added.

In London, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described Iran's nuclear program as "a grave threat to international security," adding that "Iran can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon."

While stressing that the UK was not involved in the US attacks, Starmer told Sky News that the UK is "doing everything we can to stabilize the situation, de-escalate, and get to a negotiated outcome."

FRANCE, GERMANY REAFFIRM OPPOSITION TO NUCLEAR ESCALATION



French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said France viewed the strikes "with concern" and reaffirmed Paris' opposition to Iran acquiring nuclear weapons.

"All parties must exercise restraint," he said, noting that France did not take part in the planning or execution of the attacks.

France remains committed to a negotiated solution within the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) framework, Barrot added.

The French Foreign Ministry said it is fully mobilized to assist citizens wishing to leave Iran or Israel.

President Emmanuel Macron also held phone calls with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq to assess the situation, the Elysee Palace said.

In Berlin, Chancellor Friedrich Merz convened an urgent Security Cabinet meeting.

Government spokesman Stefan Kornelius said Germany is in close coordination with its EU and US allies.

"Chancellor Merz reiterates his call for Iran to immediately begin negotiations with the US and Israel and to reach a diplomatic solution to the conflict," he said.

SPAIN, ITALY, NORWAY WARN AGAINST FURTHER VIOLENCE



Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said: "There is no military solution that will bring peace and stability," and urged "all parties to de-escalate."

The Spanish Foreign Ministry called for the "cessation of violence" and a "return to negotiations."

In Italy, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni held an emergency call with top officials and intelligence chiefs, emphasizing that "Italy will continue to work to bring the parties to the negotiating table."

She noted the government is monitoring both the security and economic impacts of the crisis.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said the US is now "taking direct part in a war that began when Israel attacked Iran." He urged all parties to respect international law, warning of further escalation.

Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob also called for an immediate end to hostilities.

"Further escalation of the situation in the Middle East poses a serious threat to the already terrible situation in the region and to international peace," he said.

Stressing the humanitarian toll, Golob condemned the suffering of civilians and voiced support for the UN General Assembly's recent appeal, saying: "The only way is peace and diplomacy."

SWEDEN, PORTUGAL, NETHERLANDS, ROMANIA ECHO NUCLEAR CONCERNS



Sweden said Iran must not develop nuclear weapons and emphasized that "restraint and a return to diplomacy are of utmost importance."

Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro said: "The Iranian nuclear program is a serious threat to international security... I urge all parties to observe maximum restraint and return to negotiations."

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said Iran must never obtain nuclear weapons, adding: "Negotiations are the only way to a sustainable solution."

Romania also stressed that Iran's nuclear program violates international norms.

"US actions seek to eliminate a grave threat to world peace," its Foreign Ministry said, adding that Bucharest stands ready to support a diplomatic solution.

BULGARIA, IRELAND, VATICAN JOIN CALLS FOR DIPLOMACY



The Bulgarian government said it is "concerned about growing tensions" and emphasized the importance of preserving the international legal order.

Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin called for "de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy," urging Iran to "unequivocally disavow the development of nuclear weapons."

In a statement from the Vatican, Pope Leo XIV appealed for an end to the violence.

"Stop the tragedy of war before it becomes an irreparable chasm," the pontiff said, warning that suffering in Gaza and elsewhere must not be forgotten.

Tensions further escalated after US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that American forces carried out "very successful" airstrikes on the Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear sites, amid growing fears of a broader conflict in the region.

Following the US strikes, Iran called on the UN Security Council to convene an emergency meeting to condemn the US attacks and hold accountable those who violate international law.

Hostilities broke out on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to retaliate with missile strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured in Iranian missile attacks since then.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.