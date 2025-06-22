OIC condemns US, Israeli attacks on Iran, calls for UN action

51st Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Istanbul (EPA Photo)

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned on Sunday the recent US and Israeli attacks on Iran in a draft resolution issued after its 51st Council of Foreign Ministers session held in Istanbul.

The draft resolution No. 69/51-POL on the recent aggressions by Israel against Iran was condemned.

"Israel attacks on Iran, including repeated military attacks on civilian infrastructure, peaceful nuclear facilities, and the assassination of scientists, senior military commanders, and innocent civilians, including women and children, in grave violation of peremptory norms of international law and principles of the United Nations Charter, including prohibition of threat or use of force against sovereignty and territorial integrity of other States," it said.

The decision reaffirmed the OIC and its member states' full solidarity with the Iranian people and government against Israel's aggression.

The document emphasized the importance of putting an end to Israeli attacks on Iran and urged all members of the international community to avoid escalating conflicts that pose threats to international and regional peace and security.

The OIC document recalled UN Security Council Resolution 487, which strongly condemns Israel's attack on nuclear facilities and calls on Tel Aviv to refrain from such actions or threats in the future.

It highlighted the provisions of IAEA General Conference resolutions 444, 475, and 533 adopted at its 19th, 31st, and 34th regular sessions, respectively, all of which clearly condemn attacks on nuclear facilities of IAEA Member States.

The document reaffirmed Iran's inalienable legitimate right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter and underscored the importance of establishing a Middle East region free of nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction.

ISRAEL INVITED TO JOIN NUCLEAR NON-PROLIFERATION TREATY



Israel and the US violated International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) resolutions prohibiting attacks on nuclear facilities, the document stated, condemning attacks on the peaceful nuclear facilities at Natanz, Fordo, and Isfahan in this context.

The IAEA was also called upon to firmly condemn these attacks and report them to the UN Security Council.

The draft urged Israel to promptly join the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and place all of its nuclear facilities and activities under comprehensive IAEA safeguards.

It declared: "Such barbaric attacks violate international law, including the Geneva Conventions, and seriously threaten regional and international peace and security."

EMPHASIS ON INTERNATIONAL LAW



It demanded the immediate cessation of all Israeli acts of aggression against Iran and emphasized that Israel must be held fully accountable for its crimes under international law.

It further called "upon the UN Security Council to urgently address this major threat to international peace and security, to take decisive measures under Chapter VII of the UN Charter to compel the Israeli regime to immediately end this aggression."

It also urged "the OIC members of the Security Council to urgently take all necessary measures to secure the adoption of a resolution to compel the Israeli regime to comply with its obligations under international law, including relevant United Nations resolutions."

The draft resolution reaffirmed Iran's legitimate right to self-defense, sovereignty, and protection of its citizens.

The violation of Iraqi airspace, which is considered a clear violation of international law principles, has also been condemned, with emphasis placed on Israel's legal and political responsibility for this act of aggression.

It called upon "the Ambassadorial Groups of the OIC in capitals and international organizations to take immediate action to convey the OIC's position to the capitals, media, and civil societies of the countries and organizations to which they are accredited, and to work collectively to expedite their endeavors towards condemning and stopping the Israeli regime's aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran."

It also requested UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to register this resolution as an official UN document and decided to remain actively engaged on the issue.