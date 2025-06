This handout satellite image courtesy of Maxar Technologies shows new vehicle revetments and trucks on road 1.1 km (0.6 miles) from Iran's Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant (FFEP), in Fordo, Iran on June 20, 2025. (AFP Photo)

An adviser to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Sunday that the country still had its stockpile of enriched uranium despite attacks by the United States on key nuclear sites.

"Even if nuclear sites are destroyed, game isn't over, enriched materials, indigenous knowledge, political will remain," said Ali Shamkhani in a post on X.

He added that the "political and operational initiative is now with the side that plays smart, avoids blind strikes. Surprises will continue!"