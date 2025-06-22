Muslim countries engage in productive talks at OIC meeting in Istanbul, says Turkish foreign minister

The Turkish foreign minister said on Sunday that Muslim countries held intensive and productive consultations amid serious regional challenges during the 51st session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Istanbul.

"I extend my sincere thanks to my esteemed counterparts and all participants," Hakan Fidan said in a statement posted on X.

"At a time when our region is going through serious challenges, we, as Muslim countries, engaged in intensive and fruitful consultations," Fidan added.

Fidan stated that the Istanbul Declaration, adopted during the meeting, amplified the collective voice of the Islamic world on global issues and included 156 resolutions addressing the common concerns of Muslim countries and minorities.

"Over the past two days, our main agenda item has been Israel's aggressive stance, which poses a threat to regional security and stability," he said.

Fidan also announced that the OIC has agreed to establish a contact group to address the recent developments in Iran.

He recalled the organization's founding in 1969 in response to the arson attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque, emphasizing that it remains committed to ending oppression and defending the rights of the Palestinian people.

"We will not allow Israel's strategy of spreading the conflict across the region to overshadow the genocide taking place in Palestine," he said.

Fidan underlined the importance of unity among Muslim nations, saying despite differences in language, "our prayers are the same," and called for solidarity and cooperation to resolve shared problems.