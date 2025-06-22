OIC issues Istanbul Declaration condemns Israeli attacks, urging global action

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday issued the Istanbul Declaration after a ministerial meeting, strongly condemning Israel's recent attacks on Iran, Syria, and Lebanon, and calling on the international community to take immediate deterrent measures.

The statement, released after the 51st session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Istanbul, described Israel's actions as violations of international law and breaches of the sovereignty and security of the targeted countries.

The declaration "calls on the international community to take deterrent measures to stop this aggression and make Israel accountable for crimes committed."

The declaration also announced the formation of an open-ended "Ministerial Contact Group," which will be tasked with establishing regular contacts with the relevant regional and international parties to support de-escalation efforts, stop the aggression against Iran, and achieve a peaceful settlement.

It stressed the urgent need to stop Israeli attacks while also expressing serious concern about the dangerous escalation which threatens the region's human, economic, and environmental situation.