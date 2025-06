Qatar warns of 'catastrophic consequences' after US strikes on Iran

Qatar, host of the biggest US military base in the Middle East, on Sunday said it feared serious repercussions after US air strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran.

The foreign ministry "warns that the current dangerous escalation in the region may lead to catastrophic consequences at both the regional and international levels", a statement said.

"It calls on all parties to exercise wisdom, restraint, and to avoid further escalation."