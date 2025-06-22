At least 22 killed, scores injured in terror attack on Damascus church

Rescuers inspect the damage at the site of a reported suicide attack at the Saint Elias church in Damascus' Dwelaa area on June 22, 2025. (AFP Photo)

A member of the ISIS (Daesh) terrorist group opened fire Sunday inside Mar Elias Church in the east of Damascus before blowing himself up, killing at least 22 people and injuring 62 others, said the Syrian Health Ministry.

The Syrian Civil Defense said ambulances are transporting the injured from the scene, and the Internal Security Forces have cordoned off the church area to ensure safety.

The Commander of Internal Security in Damascus Governorate, Brig. Gen. Osama Khayr Atikah, inspected the bombing site as investigators launched an initial probe into the terrorist attack, the official news agency SANA reported.

Although the Syrian Interior Ministry stated that ISIS was involved in the terror attack, no group has claimed responsibility so far.

The incident comes just weeks after Syria's Interior Ministry announced the uncovering of ISIS cells in rural Damascus on May 26. During the raid, authorities said they seized light- and medium-sized weapons.

Since the fall of the Assad regime, Syria's security services have continued to pursue individuals accused of involvement in crimes, human rights violations and terrorism-related activities.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Ahmed Al-Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president for a transitional period in January.























