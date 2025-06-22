Israel, US crossed 'very big red line' by attacking nuclear facilities: Iranian FM

The US and Israel crossed a major red line in attacking Iran's nuclear facilities, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday, just hours after a US strike on its nuclear facilities.

"There is no red line that they have not crossed. And the last one, and the most dangerous one, happened only last night. They crossed a very big red line by attacking nuclear facilities," he said.

Iran says will defend itself 'by all means necessary'

Iran will defend itself by all means necessary, its foreign minister said on Sunday, following the US strikes against key sites in Iran's nuclear programme.

"Iran continues to defend Iran's territory, sovereignty, security and people by all means necessary against not just US military aggression, but also the reckless and unlawful actions of the Israeli regime," said Iranian diplomatic chief Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul.

Iran says it cannot return to diplomacy while under attack

"Iran reserves all options to defend its security. Tehran could not return to diplomacy while under attack by Israel and the United States, and would consult with Russia on Monday," FM Araqchi said on Sunday.

"The U.S. showed they have no respect for international law. They only understand the language of threat and force," Araqchi said, adding that Tehran has to respond based on its rights before diplomacy can be reconsidered.

The Iranian foreign minister said he will fly to Russia, with whom Iran has a strategic partnership, and consult with President Vladimir Putin on Monday.







