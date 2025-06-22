Satellite imagery reveals damage to Iranian nuclear facilities after US, Israeli strikes

This satellite picture by Planet Labs PBC shows Iran's underground nuclear enrichment site at Fordo following U.S. airstrikes targeting the facility, on Sunday, June 22, 2025. (AP Photo)

Satellite imagery analyzed by The New York Times on Sunday revealed damage caused to Iran's key nuclear facilities following the US and Israeli military strikes.

The newspaper's satellite analysis shows distinct ground changes and gray dust near strike locations at Fordo, Iran's most critical nuclear enrichment facility, built deep inside a mountain for protection.

A US official said six American warplanes dropped a dozen 30,000-pound (13,608 kilograms) bunker-buster bombs on Fordo.

While the facility was not destroyed, another senior US official claimed the strike "severely damaged" the underground complex.

Images also show possible entry points for the bombs dropped over the facility.

NATANZ INFRASTRUCTURE DESTROYED



At Natanz, Iran's largest uranium enrichment center, earlier Israeli strikes destroyed electrical infrastructure and damaged above-ground facilities.

Satellite imagery in The New York Times shows the electric substation is damaged and the pilot fuel enrichment plant destroyed.

ISFAHAN COMPLEX HIT



In Isfahan, where Iran reportedly stores near-bomb-grade nuclear fuel, satellite images reveal damaged buildings and roads from the attacks.

Israeli forces had previously struck uranium conversion laboratories at the facility before US strikes commenced.

The US targeted Iran's nuclear sites with six bunker-buster bombs dropped on the Fordo facility with B-2 stealth bombers, along with dozens of submarine-launched cruise missile strikes on the Natanz and Isfahan facilities.

Joint Chiefs Chairman Air Force Gen. Dan Caine said over 125 American aircraft participated in the mission, including stealth bombers, fighter jets, refueling tankers, a guided missile submarine, and surveillance aircraft.