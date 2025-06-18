JAPANESE NUCLEAR BOMB SURVIVORS DECRY ISRAELI ATTACKS ON IRANS NUCLEAR FACILITIES

The Nobel Peace Prize-winning nuclear bombing survivors group of Japan has condemned Israel's attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities, Jiji Press reported on Wednesday.

"We cannot help but feel strong indignation and anxiety" over the attacks, Nihon Hidankyo said in a statement, calling for an end to hostilities at once.

"Attacks on nuclear facilities should never be tolerated, and hibakusha atomic bomb survivors call for a ceasefire," the statement added.

The group condemned nuclear weapons as irrational and designed for mass destruction, emphasizing that "the world must not repeat the tragedies of Hiroshima and Nagasaki," urging people to learn from those devastating events.

The Nobel Peace Prize in 2024 was awarded to Nihon Hidankyo, a movement representing the survivors of the 1945 atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, known as Hibakusha.

Nihon Hidankyo, founded in 1956, has been advocating for the total abolition of nuclear weapons across the globe.

On Aug. 6, 1945, the US dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima, killing an estimated 140,000 people.

A second bomb was dropped on Nagasaki three days later, resulting in about 70,000 additional deaths. Japan surrendered on Aug. 15, 1945, bringing an end to World War II.

On June 13, Israel launched large-scale attacks targeting Iran's nuclear facilities across several cities, as well as high-ranking military command centers.

Iranian media reported Wednesday that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes across Tehran and other populated areas has risen to 585, with at least 1,326 people injured since the attacks started last week.

In retaliation, Iran's military launched ballistic missiles at Israel, killing 24 people and wounding over 500, according to reports.

Numerous countries, including Türkiye, have condemned Israel's actions.



