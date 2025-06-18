France plans European 'initiative' to end Iran-Israel conflict

France is planning along with European partners to suggest a negotiated solution to end the conflict between Iran and Israel, the country's presidency said Wednesday, after President Emmanuel Macron chaired a national security council meeting.

Macron at the meeting ordered Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot to draw up in the coming days "an initiative with close European partners that would propose a demanding negotiated settlement to put an end to the conflict," the presidency said in a statement, without giving details on the nature of the plan.





