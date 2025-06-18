Erdoğan: Netanyahu has long since surpassed cruel Hitler in crime of genocide

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday addressed the conflict in the Middle East, emphasizing support for Iran's right to self-defense against Israel.

"It is entirely natural, legitimate, and lawful for Iran to defend itself against Israel's banditry and state terrorism," Erdoğan said during the Justice and Development (AK) Party Parliamentary Group Meeting in the capital Ankara.

His remarks came amid growing Israeli strikes targeting Iran and its allies in the region.

Stressing the gravity of the conflict, Erdoğan also condemned Israel's leadership: "(Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu has long surpassed the tyrant Hitler in the crime of genocide. We hope their fates will not be the same."

He added: "We are doing everything we can to stop this inhumane aggression against Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, and our neighbor Iran."

Erdoğan also underscored the human toll of Israel's actions, warning: "The blood of massacred civilians, murdered babies, and children is splattered not only on the hands and faces of those who support Israel's arrogance, but also on those who remain silent."

Addressing concerns over regional stability, Erdoğan gave assurances that Türkiye is staying vigilant: "We are closely monitoring Israel's terrorist attacks on Iran. All our institutions are on alert over the potential effects of these attacks on Türkiye."

He reassured the public, stating: "Our nation can rest assured. The government is fully committed to safeguarding Türkiye's interests, peace, unity, and security."

Erdoğan added: "We have made and are making preparations for every possible negative development and scenario."





- LEARNING FROM CRISIS

He also condemned the global inaction to the ongoing violence in the Middle East.

"In the face of aggression carried out before the eyes of humanity, the UN, international organizations, and states remain silent, while some even support this banditry."

Erdoğan stressed the urgency of the situation, pointing to the broader regional implications of the conflict, and called for greater accountability.

"Stopping Israel's aggression is essential for the world and humanity. All countries in our region, including our neighbor Iran, must learn the necessary lessons from these events."

The president also reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to peace and diplomacy, vowing sustained engagement.

"Our fight to stop Israel's aggression will continue. Our efforts to establish peace in the region will intensify.

"We will not pause our diplomatic contacts and phone diplomacy. We will do everything possible to prevent a disaster that could affect everyone," he added.