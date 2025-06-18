REAL MADRID WILT IN MIAMI HEAT AS AL-HILAL SPOIL ALONSOS DEBUT

Real Madrid laboured to a 1-1 draw against a spirited Al-Hilal in the Club World Cup on Wednesday as Xabi Alonso's managerial debut for the 15-time European champions delivered only flashes of promise in searing Miami heat at a nearly sold-out Hard Rock Stadium.

Gonzalo Garcia, stepping in for the fever-stricken Kylian Mbappe, gave Real an early lead with a composed finish, but Ruben Neves levelled from the spot before halftime as Simone Inzaghi's men showed defensive grit and enough attacking intent to rattle their illustrious opponents.

A last-gasp missed penalty from Federico Valverde summed up a day when Real's legs, and ideas, wilted in the heat and humidity.

RB Salzburg and Pachuca meet in the other Group H fixture later on Wednesday. Real will next face the Mexican side on Sunday, while Al-Hilal will take on Salzburg in what could prove a decisive clash for qualification to the knockout stage.









