Trump says Iranian regime could fall as result of war

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he has not made a decision on how to proceed on Iran and that he will hold a meeting later in the day in the White House Situation Room.

Trump said Iran wants to meet and the U.S. side "may do that." He said Israel is doing well in its attacks aimed at dismantling Iran's nuclear facilities. Trump said he believed that Iran was close to developing a nuclear weapon before the attacks began.

A change in Iran's government "could happen," he told reporters at the White House.