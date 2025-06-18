Putin: The fighting between Israel and Iran should stop

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that all sides should look for ways to end the fighting between Israel and Iran, and that Moscow had conveyed its ideas on how to achieve peace to the powers involved.

Asked by Reuters if he agreed with Israel's statements about possible regime change in Iran, Putin told senior news agency editors that Iranian society was consolidating around the Islamic Republic's leadership.

Russia to hold military exercises with China in 2025

Putin said on Wednesday that Russia will hold joint military exercises with China in 2025.

Putin ready to talk with Germany's Chancellor Merz

Putin said on Wednesday that he was ready to talk with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, but he doubted that Germany could be an intermediary in talks with Ukraine.









