U.S. proposes talks with Iran on nuclear deal and ceasefire

According to four officials familiar with the matter who spoke to Axios, the main goal of the planned potential contact between the two countries is to discuss the nuclear agreement and ways to end the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

An unnamed U.S. official confirmed to Axios that "a meeting with the Iranians is being considered this week," referring to the possibility of a meeting between Witkoff and Araghchi.

The report claims that the Trump administration shared the meeting proposal with the Iranian side yesterday, and it also notes that Trump sees the bunker-busting bombs required to destroy Iran's Fordow uranium enrichment facility as a key pressure point to push Tehran toward an agreement.