Israel 'doing dirty work for all of us' in Iran: German Chancellor Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday expressed strong support for Israel in its military campaign against Iran as he spoke with German media on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada.

"This is the dirty work Israel is doing for all of us," Merz said in an interview with the ZDF broadcaster.

"We are also victims of this regime. This mullah regime has brought death and destruction to the world," he said.

In a separate interview with Welt TV, Merz also suggested Israel's attacks on Iran could lead to the demise of the Islamic republic's leadership.

"I assume that the attacks of the last few days have already weakened the mullah regime considerably and that it is unlikely to return to its former strength, making the future of the country uncertain," Merz said.

"To be honest, I can hardly imagine the mullah regime returning to its old functions," he added.

"Large parts of the military leadership and the so-called Revolutionary Guards are no longer alive, so things will not be the same as they were."

Asked whether he thought the United States might get involved in the military campaign against Iran, Merz said he believed there was "no decision yet from the American government".

"It now depends very much on how far the mullah regime is prepared to return to the negotiating table," he said. "If not, there could be further developments of this kind."

Israel on Friday launched a surprise aerial campaign targeting sites across Iran, saying the attacks aimed to prevent its enemy from acquiring atomic weapons.

But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also suggested the campaign could have wider aims.

Netanyahu on Monday said Israel was "changing the face of the Middle East" with its campaign, which could lead to "radical changes" in the country.

Iran has been ruled by clerical leaders since the Islamic Revolution of 1979, and has long been accused by Western countries of human rights abuses and brutally repressing dissent.

The leaders of the G7 industrial democracies on Monday called for "de-escalation" in the Middle East starting with the Israel-Iran conflict, stressing that Israel "has a right to defend itself" and that civilians needed to be protected on both sides.





