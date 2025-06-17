Protesters rally in Rome against genocide in Gaza

Pro-Palestine activists marched to Israel's embassy in Rome on Tuesday to protest against "Israeli terror" and genocide in Gaza.

They shouted "Stop the Israeli terror" and "Stop the genocide."

"We are all anti-Zionists, we are all Palestinians," "Zionist Israel is a terrorist state," "Free Gaza, Free Palestine," the crowd also shouted.

Another protest was held in Milan's Piazza Duomo, where demonstrators chanted "Free Gaza" while carrying Palestinian flags.

Israel, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 55,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.