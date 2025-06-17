News World Iran warns of imminent 'punitive' attacks on Israel

Iran warns of imminent 'punitive' attacks on Israel

In a significant escalation of rhetoric, Iranian Chief of Staff Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi announced on Tuesday that "operations carried out so far served as deterrent warning," and ominously added that a "punitive military operation will be carried out soon" against Israel.

Agencies and A News WORLD Published June 17,2025 Subscribe

In a heightened escalation of rhetoric, Iranian Chief of Staff Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi declared on Tuesday that "operations carried out so far served as deterrent warning," adding that a "punitive military operation will be carried out soon" against Israel.