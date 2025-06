Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been posing "the biggest threat" to the Middle East region, in a phone call with Qatar's emir on Tuesday, according to information released by the presidential sources.

Erdoğan said that he "will continue his efforts to end the spiral of violence, and that Netanyahu has shown once again that he is the biggest threat to the security of the region," according to the presidency.