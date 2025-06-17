EU 'clearly has not done enough to stop Gaza suffering': Foreign policy chief

The European Union's foreign policy chief acknowledged the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and said the bloc has not done enough to stop the suffering of the Palestinian people.

"I'm asking all the time, all the time, have we done enough to stop this? And clearly we haven't because this is still going on, and I have equally the same frustration as you do," said Kaja Kallas, addressing a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday.

Responding to criticism from members of the parliament throughout the debate accusing the EU of "showing a double standard toward Israel and being complicit in what is happening in Gaza," Kallas emphasized her ongoing engagement with Israeli officials.

"Do you think that it is not painful for me to see the suffering of the Palestinian people? That is why I'm talking almost every day to the ministers of Israel that humanitarian aid would get in, that the human suffering would stop, and that they would not weaponize humanitarian aid, because the suffering of people is happening," she said.

Kallas rejected criticism that the EU has been silent.

"The EU has never been silent in the face of the war and this strategy. We have consistently passed very strong messages, and I can assure you that I will continue to do this," she said.

Addressing the EU's ongoing review of Israel's compliance with human rights obligations, she stressed the importance of the process.

"The decision to carry out the review of Israel's compliance with human rights obligations sends a clear message that the EU's commitment to human rights and international law is not just words."

Regarding the effectiveness of suspending the EU-Israel Association Agreement, a political and economic cooperation pact, Kallas said: "Would it stop the killing if we don't have the agreement? You know the answer to this question: It will not stop the killing, but it will close the channels to talk to Israel and press them on the humanitarian aid reaching the people."

At the next Foreign Affairs Council meeting scheduled for June 23, Kallas will share the outcome of the review of the EU-Israel Association Agreement with the ministers, focusing on Israel's compliance with Article 2 on human rights obligations.