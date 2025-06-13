UN chief urges de-escalation in call with Iran’s foreign minister after Israeli attacks

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday following Israeli attacks on Iran, urging restraint and warning of the risks of a broader conflict, according to a UN spokeswoman.

"They, as you can imagine, discussed the situation created by the events unfolding in the past few hours," said Stephanie Tremblay, speaking to reporters in New York.

Guterres "reiterated the position he expressed publicly," Tremblay noted, emphasizing that the UN chief had condemned any further military escalation in the Middle East and called for avoiding "at all costs" a deadly confrontation that could spiral beyond control.

Israeli forces attacked Iran in the early hours of Friday, with Netanyahu presenting it as an attempt to "eliminate" Tehran's nuclear and missile capabilities, causing a dramatic increase in regional tensions.

Tremblay said Guterres continues to follow with "deep concern" everything that is happening there and to encourage all the parties towards diplomacy.

"He's continuing with his engagement, and he's planning to speak to other leaders from the region and beyond," she added.

After Araghchi called for an urgent UN Security Council meeting over Israel's strikes on Iran, the body will meet later on Friday.