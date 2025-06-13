News World Starmer and Trump speak about Middle East conflict

Starmer and Trump speak about Middle East conflict

DPA WORLD Published June 13,2025 Subscribe

British Prime Minister Starmer meets with U.S. President Trump in Washington (REUTERS File Photo)

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump spoke about the mounting conflict in the Middle East on Friday night, Downing Street said.



Giving a readout of their call, a Downing Street spokeswoman said: "The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, this evening."



"The leaders discussed the military action in the Middle East overnight and agreed on the importance of diplomacy and dialogue."



"Updating on his conversations with partners today, the Prime Minister reiterated the UK's grave concerns about Iran's nuclear programmes.



"The leaders looked forward to speaking again at the G7 in Canada next week," the spokeswoman added.



The G7 summit of economically powerful Western democracies will take place in the Canadian province of Alberta.





























