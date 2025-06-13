At least 35 injured as Iranian missiles hit Israel: Media

Security personnel react at an impact site following missile attack from Iran on Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel June 13, 2025. (REUTERS)

At least 35 Israelis were injured, including two in critical condition, by Iranian retaliatory ballistic missiles that targeted several areas across Israel, an Israeli newspaper reported.

At least 35 Israelis were injured, including two in critical condition, four in moderate condition, nine in light-to-moderate condition, and 21 lightly injured, the newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

Earlier, Israel's Army Radio reported that emergency teams are operating at the impacted sites and that work is continuing in the affected areas.

The Magen David Adom emergency service confirmed that seven people have been injured in the attacks so far.

The Israeli military said dozens of missiles had been launched from Iran and that air defense systems were working to intercept them.

Alarms rang throughout Israel as a result of the missile launches, including in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa, signaling a national state of alert.

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that Iran fired about 100 ballistic missiles toward Israel. Channel 14 confirmed that one missile struck Tel Aviv, causing plumes of smoke to rise from the impact site.

Israeli Army Radio said a fire broke out near the Defense Ministry's headquarters in Tel Aviv following the missile strike.

Israel launched a massive attack early Friday, deploying around 200 aircraft to target Iran's nuclear program and long-range missile capabilities. The strikes killed senior Iranian military officials as well as nuclear scientists.

Iran has vowed "severe punishment" and called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to hold Israel accountable for its actions.























