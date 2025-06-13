IRANS SUPREME LEADER VOWS TO DESTROY ISRAEL

News Middle East Iran's supreme leader vows to 'destroy' Israel

Iran's supreme leader vows to 'destroy' Israel

"The armed forces will act with determination and destroy the despicable Zionist regime," Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a statement read on state television on Friday.

A handout photo made available by the Iranian supreme leader's office shows Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivering a televised speech, in Tehran, Iran, 13 June 2025. (EPA Photo)

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has vowed to "destroy" Israel following Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.



"The armed forces will act with determination and destroy the despicable Zionist regime," the religious leader said in a statement read on state television on Friday.



The Iranian people can be sure that there will be no negligence after the major attack, Khamenei said.



Shortly afterwards, Iran fired hundreds of missiles at Israel, according to a statement published by the state news agency IRNA.







































