Israeli military says Iran has fired missiles towards Israel

This picture shows rocket trails in the sky above Jerusalem on June 13, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Iran's retaliation to Israel's attacks on its nuclear and military facilities began on Friday night, as Israeli military said it identified missiles launched towards the country.

"The Iranian attack is ongoing. Dozens of additional missiles were launched toward Israel," the Israeli military said in a statement on X.

"All of Israel is under fire as Iran fires projectiles," the military said in another post.

The official Iranian Press TV reported that Tehran launched "Operation True Promise III" against Israel, and that the missiles made a direct impact in Tel Aviv.

Loud explosions were heard throughout central Israel shortly after sirens were activated in the area, according to Israeli media.

Israel began its military operation early Friday, targeting Iran's nuclear and military facilities, and killing its top military commanders and scientists. The attacks continued until Friday night, with cities such as Tehran, Natanz, Tabriz, and Isfahan hit.