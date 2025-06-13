France to defend Israel if attacked by Iran: President Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron holds a press conference at the Elysee Paslace in Paris on June 13, 2025, after Israel launched a wave of strikes across Iran. (AFP Photo)

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Friday that France will defend Israel if it is attacked by Iran.

If Iran attacks Israel in retaliation, France, considering "its assets," and if in a position to do so, will participate in operations to "protect and defend Israel," Macron said at a news briefing.

"I have expressed our readiness in this regard," Macron said, adding that France has no intention of participating in any offensive operation.

France will not participate in an "offensive operation," he said, advocating for a "diplomatic path" in response to the recently escalated tensions between the two countries following Israeli strikes on Iran.

"Faced with the major risk of destabilization for the entire region, France now calls on all parties to exercise the greatest restraint to avoid escalation. The issue of Iran's nuclear program is a serious matter, an existential one. It must now be resolved through negotiation," Macron said.

He also voiced his "regret" over the fact that Iran had not taken seriously the US proposal allowing limited low-level uranium enrichment.

"I say it with the utmost clarity: the risk of Iran progressing toward nuclear weapons threatens the region, Europe, and more broadly, collective stability. We cannot live in a world where Iran possesses the atomic bomb, because it is an existential threat and a threat to our security," he added.

Macron further reaffirmed that he has not participated in the recent operations or their planning.

"We decided to reinforce our Sentinelle operation to address all potential threats on national soil. Several measures were also adopted to guarantee the safety of our nationals, our troops, and our embassies in the region," Macron also announced following the National Security and Defense Council meeting held on Friday.

"Operation Sentinelle" will allow the daily mobilization of army soldiers to ensure the security of places of worship and sensitive sites, along with schools, tourist sites, train stations, and airports, according to French broadcaster BFM TV.

"What has happened in recent hours must not distract us from the necessity of establishing a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, accompanied by the release of all hostages and massive humanitarian aid to the Palestinian population, which is subject to an unjustifiable humanitarian blockade," the French president noted.

He also confirmed that the UN-backed conference on the two-state solution, co-organized by France and Saudi Arabia in New York, will be postponed due to "logistical and security reasons" and reassured that a new date will be set as soon as possible.

"This postponement will not, in any way, undermine our determination to move forward with the implementation of the two-state solution—whatever the circumstances. I have expressed my determination to recognize the State of Palestine. It is complete, and it is a sovereign decision," Macron added.