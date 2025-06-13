Israel claims killing senior IRGC commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh

The Israeli army claimed Friday that in its airstrikes on Iran, it had assassinated Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, senior commander of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Hajizadeh, "a central figure in Iran, responsible for the direct aerial attacks on Israel," was killed by Israeli fighter jets that struck an underground command center, the army said on its official X account.

The Israeli army also claimed that the commander of the UAV Force of the corps' Air Force, identified as Taher-pour, as well as Davoud Shaykhian, commander of the Air Force Aerial Command, were killed in the same attack.

Later, Iran's official news agency IRNA reported that Hajizadeh and a number of fighters from the Aerospace Force had been killed in the Israeli attacks.



