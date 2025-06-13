Putin urges dialogue in phone calls with leaders of Iran and Israel

President Vladimir Putin on Friday expressed Russia's readiness to mediate between Israel and Iran to help prevent further escalation after a wave of Israeli airstrikes on Iranian territory, the Kremlin said.

Putin held separate phone calls with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, condemning Israel's recent strikes on Iran and offering Russia's mediation to ease tensions.

During a telephone call with Netanyahu, Putin emphasized the need for a peaceful resolution of Israeli-Iranian disputes and urged a return to negotiations.

"The importance of resolving all issues related to the Iranian nuclear program exclusively through political and diplomatic means was emphasized," the Kremlin said, adding that Moscow is prepared to provide mediation services "to prevent further escalation."

The Israeli prime minister's office earlier said Netanyahu planned to brief Putin on the latest developments.

In his conversation with Pezeshkian, Putin expressed condolences to the Iranian leadership and people over the casualties caused by the Israeli attacks. Moscow "strongly condemns" Israel's actions, which violate the UN Charter and international law, the statement said.

Putin reaffirmed Russia's full support for peaceful efforts to resolve issues surrounding Iran's nuclear program.

Israel began its military operation early Friday, targeting Iran's nuclear and military facilities, and killing its top military commanders and scientists. The attacks continued until Friday night, with cities such as Tehran, Natanz, Tabriz, and Isfahan hit.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed a harsh response, which started on Friday night.





















