Iraq says Israel 'aggression' threatens international security

Iraq condemned Israel's "military aggression" against Iran on Friday, saying that the wave of air strikes violated international law and threatened global security.

"The Government of the Republic of Iraq strongly condemns the military aggression launched by the Zionist entity against the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran," it said in a statement.



"This act represents a blatant violation of the fundamental principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and constitutes a serious threat to international peace and security," the statement added.





