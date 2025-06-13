US assisting in shooting down missiles targeting Israel: US official

Iranian missiles passed through the airspace of the Gaza Strip before striking targets inside Israel, 13 June 2025. (EPA Photo)

Iran launched a retaliatory attack on Israel Friday night and the US is helping to intercept the missiles, an American official confirmed on Friday.

"I can confirm that the US is assisting in shooting down missiles targeting Israel," the official told Anadolu.

Iran launched the counterattack dubbed "Operation True Promise III," launching missiles at several targets in Israel. At least 40 people were wounded including two critically, according to the Haaretz newspaper.

Iran fired less than 100 missiles on Israel and most were intercepted or fell short, the Israeli military's Arabic-language spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, said on X.

Israeli forces attacked Iran in the early hours of Friday, hitting nuclear and missile facilities and killing top military commanders and scientists. Iran had vowed a harsh response.





















