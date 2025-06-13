IRANS SUPREME LEADER APPOINTS NEW ARMED FORCES CHIEF

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has named Maj. Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi the new chief of staff of the Iranian armed forces, local media reported Friday.

Mousavi's appointment came following the assassination of his predecessor, Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, by Israeli airstrikes early Friday.

Israel launched a sweeping military operation against Iran early Friday, with 200 planes targeting its nuclear program and long-range missile capabilities.

Senior military officials and nuclear scientists were killed in the attack.





