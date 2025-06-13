Azerbaijan voices concern over Israeli airstrikes on Iran

Azerbaijan on Friday expressed serious concern over Israel's recent attacks on Iran, urging restraint and calling for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis, according to a statement by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

"We are seriously concerned about the military operations carried out by the State of Israel against the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran. We strongly condemn the escalation of the situation and call on the parties to resolve the existing differences only through dialogue and diplomatic means, in accordance with the norms and principles of international law," the ministry said.

The statement also stressed the importance of protecting civilians and civilian infrastructure amid rising tensions.

"It is important to continue diplomatic contacts and efforts within the framework of relevant international mechanisms to prevent further escalation of the situation in the Middle East," it added.

Israel launched a sweeping military operation against Iran early Friday, with 200 planes targeting its nuclear program and long-range missile capabilities.

Senior military officials and nuclear scientists were killed in the attack.





