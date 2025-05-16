Chinese VP urges US to resolve trade differences through equal dialogue

With tariffs on the table, China on Friday told the US to resolve differences in trade issues through equal dialogue, according to state media.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, meeting in Beijing with Richard Wagoner, the chair of Invesco, a US investment management firm, said China and the US share extensive common interests and broad room for cooperation, Global Times reported.

"Recently, China-US economic and trade talks have made substantial progress, and the two countries should properly resolve differences and frictions in trade issues through equal dialogue," Han said.

Han added that Beijing is committed to advancing high-quality development through high-level opening-up and injecting certainty into the world economy with its own stability.

He said he hoped the US business community would play its role in advancing bilateral relations and promoting shared interests.

Han's remarks come after Beijing and Washington on Monday said that they have agreed to a sweeping rollback of punitive tariffs for an initial 90-day period.

The news came after President Donald Trump raised tariffs on Chinese imports to 145%, prompting Beijing to retaliate with 125% duties on American goods.