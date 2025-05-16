‘Important day for world peace,’ Turkish foreign minister says after Istanbul talks between Russia, Ukraine

The Turkish foreign minister underlined the importance of Istanbul peace talks as Russian and Ukrainian delegations held a meeting in Istanbul aimed at advancing peace efforts between the two countries.

"Today was an important day for world peace," Hakan Fidan said on X, regarding the Istanbul peace talks.

The intense diplomatic talks, held under Türkiye's facilitation, resulted in an agreement to exchange 1,000 prisoners from each side as a confidence-building measure, Fidan noted.

They also agreed to share in writing the conditions that would enable a ceasefire with the other party, he added.

"Parties also have agreed in principle to come together again," Fidan stressed.

"As Türkiye, we will continue to make every effort to enable a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine," the foreign minister also said.