Ukrainian president discusses Istanbul peace talks with EU leaders

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday held talks with the prime ministers of the Netherlands, Denmark, Bulgaria, and Sweden following the conclusion of peace negotiations with Russia in Istanbul, and called for sustained international pressure to secure a full and unconditional ceasefire.

Zelensky said he briefed Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof on the Istanbul talks and thanked the Netherlands for nearly tripling its defense aid to Ukraine this year.

"This contribution is crucial to protecting lives and advancing our path to peace," he said.

Meeting Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Zelensky emphasized Denmark's role in preparing the 26th military aid package and welcomed continued investments in Ukraine's defense industry.

"We share the view that pressure on Russia is essential if it refuses to agree to a ceasefire," he said.

In discussions with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, Zelensky underlined the need for robust ceasefire guarantees and noted Bulgaria's role in energy cooperation and demining initiatives in the Black Sea.

"It is vital that we finish constructing the Khmelnytskyi NPP with Bulgaria's assistance," he said.

He also spoke with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and discussed regional coordination, defense partnerships, and support for negotiations.

Zelensky praised a joint statement by Nordic and Baltic countries backing a 30-day ceasefire and high-level diplomacy with Russia.

He discussed the Istanbul peace talks with European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, as well as Kyiv's broader European integration efforts.

Zelensky wrote on X that he informed EU leaders over the phone about the current state of Turkish-hosted peace talks and emphasized the need to put more pressure on Russia if it rejects a full and unconditional ceasefire.

He expressed gratitude for the preparation of the EU's 17th sanctions package, which he said should target sectors that support Russia's war effort, such as banking, oil, energy, and metallurgy.

The trilateral peace meeting between delegations from Ukraine, Russia, and Türkiye ended earlier Friday in Istanbul, where Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan hosted both sides at Dolmabahçe Palace. The Ukrainian delegation was led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, while the Russian side was headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.

The Istanbul meeting, hosted by Türkiye as part of its ongoing mediation efforts, concluded after nearly two hours of closed-door discussions. The officials signaled openness to continued dialogue and agreed to swap 1,000 prisoners for 1,000 prisoners which is the largest number since the onset of the conflict between the two countries.