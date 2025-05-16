Moscow satisfied with results of peace talks in Istanbul, says head of Russian delegation

Head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky, also an advisor to President Vladimir Putin, said on Friday that Moscow was satisfied with the results of the peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul.

Speaking at a news conference in Istanbul, Medinsky said that as a result of the meeting, the parties agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners.

"On the whole, we are satisfied with the results and are ready to continue contacts. We have agreed on three things. First, in the coming days, there will be a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war, 1,000 for 1,000 people," Medinsky said.

The Ukrainian side requested direct talks between the heads of state and the Russian delegation has "taken note of this request," he added.

"The third: we have agreed that each side will present its vision of a possible future ceasefire and describe it in detail," he said.

After such a vision is presented, the sides agreed to continue negotiations, Medinsky concluded.

Speaking at a separate news conference in Istanbul, head of the Ukrainian delegation Rustem Umerov called the agreement on the war prisoners exchange "the key outcome of the meeting."

According to Umerov, the parties concentrated on three core issues during the negotiations: achieving a ceasefire, exchanging prisoners of war as part of the humanitarian track, and arranging a potential meeting between the presidents.

"Our colleagues are in contact and will exchange all the documents. Now we need to exchange people and we will inform you what is next," he said.