11 inmates escape New Orleans jail in US state of Louisiana; 1 captured

A law enforcement unit leaves the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office in New Orleans on Friday, May 16, 2025. (AP Photo)

Police in the US state of Louisiana are on a manhunt for nearly a dozen inmates who escaped from a New Orleans jail early Friday, according to media reports.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office said that 11 inmates were found missing from the Orleans Justice Center during a routine headcount at 8.30 am local time. The jail was immediately placed on lockdown. Officials believe the men broke out of the facility just after midnight.

One of the inmates was captured in a nearby parking garage shortly after the breakout. Officials said he was spotted on a camera using facial recognition technology.

"Utilizing intelligence-led techniques, troopers successfully located...one of the escapees in the French Quarter," Louisiana State Police said in a statement. "As troopers attempted to make contact, the individual fled on foot. After a brief pursuit, the escapee was apprehended on Royal Street without further incident."

"Troopers continue to work closely with our local, state, and federal partners as the search remains active for the remaining escapees," the statement continued. "Our priority remains the safety of the community and the swift apprehension of those still at large."

The manhunt continues for the 10 other suspects, who the sheriff's office said should be considered to be "armed and dangerous."

Several of the escapees are charged with murder and attempted murder. The others are charged with additional violent crimes, including domestic abuse, aggravated battery, and illegal weapons possession.

New Orleans Police said that a group of people believed to be victims of the inmates have been removed from their homes and "taken to safety."

Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said it is "more than likely" that the inmates received help with the escape and believed the escapees had changed out of their jail clothes.

"We don't want panic, but we do want people to be mindful," Kirkpatrick told reporters, adding that the escape was "very serious and unacceptable."

"We are launching a full investigation to determine how this escape occurred, including reviewing facility protocols, staff performance, and physical security measures," said Kirkpatrick.