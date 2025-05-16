Austria hails Türkiye for hosting Istanbul peace talks between Russia, Ukraine

 Contact Us
Published May 16,2025
Austria on Friday praised Türkiye for hosting Istanbul peace talks and its efforts to put an end to the war in Ukraine.

Chancellor Christian Stocker posted on X a photo of himself shaking hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the sidelines of a European Political Community summit in the Albanian capital of Tirana.

"Türkiye is a crucial partner for the European Union, and I very much commend Türkiye's role in trying to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

"I look forward to working together to further deepen the bilateral ties between Austria & Türkiye," he stated.