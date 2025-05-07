2 Indian Air Force jets downed: Pakistani state media

The Pakistani Air Force downed two Indian Air Force jets, state-run Pakistani state TV reported, following missile strikes by New Delhi.

The Air Force has "downed two jets of the enemy," PTV said on X.

Earlier, India launched missile attacks targeting several cities in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the spokesman for Pakistan's military, said India had fired missiles on the cities of Bahawalpur, Muridke, Bagh, Muzaffarabad and Kotli from its air space.

He confirmed at least three deaths and more than a dozen injuries.

The escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbors comes in the wake of an April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir in which 26 people were killed. India blamed Pakistan for the attack, claiming there were cross-border links.

Pakistan denied that it had anything to do with the killings.